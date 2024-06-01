Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GLNG

Golar LNG Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $27.37.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.40. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 15.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is currently -232.55%.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 26,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $235,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.