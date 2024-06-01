Gold Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,272 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,000. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 2.3% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,086.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $47.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 70.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

