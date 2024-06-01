Gold Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,271 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,998,000 after acquiring an additional 155,726 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,750,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,034,000 after buying an additional 1,015,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEN. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.60. 5,772,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

