Gold Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 330 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,563,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,413. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

