Gold Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.33 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Pfizer by 11.3% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 178,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 17.8% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,153,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.66. 78,290,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,431,976. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

