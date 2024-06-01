Gold Investment Management Ltd. Invests $169,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,533,000 after purchasing an additional 317,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,082,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,246,000 after purchasing an additional 94,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,062,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,935 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

3M Price Performance

3M stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $100.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,643,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

