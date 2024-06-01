Gold Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.21 Million in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $50.13 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

