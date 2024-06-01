Gold Investment Management Ltd. Invests $87,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $484.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,331,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,767. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $489.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $475.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.09. The firm has a market cap of $438.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

