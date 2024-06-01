Gold Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,437,000 after purchasing an additional 374,874 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,148,000 after acquiring an additional 42,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,726,000 after acquiring an additional 664,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after buying an additional 1,503,249 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,590,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,976,000 after buying an additional 301,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $92.96. 2,055,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

