Gold Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,912,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of RTX by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $2,438,000. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Trading Up 2.0 %

RTX stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,411,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,690. The stock has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

