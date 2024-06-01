Gold Investment Management Ltd. Takes $114,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.2 %

PNC traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

