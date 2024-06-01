Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.37 on June 7th

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3658 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,507 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47.
Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.