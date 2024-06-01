Goldstein Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,666,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,725.58 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,563.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,598.79.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

