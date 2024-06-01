GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPB opened at $21.49 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

