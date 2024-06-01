GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPB opened at $21.49 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38.
About GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.