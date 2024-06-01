Grin Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Grin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $112,329.39 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,693.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.47 or 0.00681706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00122883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00043697 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00063391 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.57 or 0.00218001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00090032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.