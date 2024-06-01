Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Position Trimmed by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 726.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 30,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,343. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 54.28%. The firm had revenue of $189.64 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.5963 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

