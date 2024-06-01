Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.284 per share by the bank on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.
Grupo Financiero Galicia has raised its dividend by an average of 145.6% per year over the last three years.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $37.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
