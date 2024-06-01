Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.28

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.284 per share by the bank on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has increased its dividend by an average of 145.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GGAL opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $37.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

