Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.62-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.073-3.129 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.620-3.000 EPS.

Guess? Stock Down 0.5 %

GES stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.98. Guess? has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 211,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $6,421,685.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,499,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

