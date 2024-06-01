H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 90.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 88.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FUL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock worth $2,669,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.63. 277,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,545. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.222 dividend. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

