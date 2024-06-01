Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells $1,144,159.20 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $1,144,159.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,116.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Haemonetics Stock Performance
Shares of HAE opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $97.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.46.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.
Haemonetics
Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.
