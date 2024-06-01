Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells $1,144,159.20 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $1,144,159.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,116.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $97.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.46.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Haemonetics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 152,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,017,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $9,952,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Haemonetics

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.