Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Insider Sells $775,253.21 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $775,253.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,695.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $97.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Haemonetics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 26.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,706,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 38.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 562,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 156,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.