Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is Clark Estates Inc. NY’s 8th Largest Position

Clark Estates Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Haleon makes up approximately 3.7% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Haleon worth $21,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 853.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. 3,581,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,827,312. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.28.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLN. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

