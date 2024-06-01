Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.15

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and traded as low as $21.01. Harleysville Financial shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 7,500 shares trading hands.

Harleysville Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%.

Harleysville Financial Dividend Announcement

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

Featured Articles

