Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM) Trading Down 0.9%

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.

About Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF

The Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (HCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a subsidiary to provide exposure to a broad range of commodity-related derivative instruments. The objective of the fund is long-term total return.

