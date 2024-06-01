Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 4,582 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,643 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,248,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,536,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

