Harvest Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.1 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $26,049.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,377.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $26,049.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,377.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $45,381.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,030. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

