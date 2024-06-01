Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 2,289 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.1% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $65.22. 1,115,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $66.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

