Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 2,524 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,971,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,950 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 822,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,914,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,997,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,960,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $77.65 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.88.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

