Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,773 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores Price Performance
BURL opened at $240.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $243.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.82 and a 200 day moving average of $192.87.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Burlington Stores
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.