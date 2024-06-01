Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,820 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 17.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 39.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,095,807.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 over the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

