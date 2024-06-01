Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $284,000 in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Permian Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,467,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,519 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,701,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,525 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,745,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after acquiring an additional 823,574 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $283,987,297.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,641,849 shares of company stock valued at $512,849,598. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ PR opened at $16.39 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 4.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

