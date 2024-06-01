Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $368,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $147.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.79. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

