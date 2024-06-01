Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $368,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $147.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.79. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.
In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
