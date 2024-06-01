Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $906,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.95. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

