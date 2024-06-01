Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $656.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $740.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $733.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $526.11 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

