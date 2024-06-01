Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Steven Madden by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $44.45 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at $28,920,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at $28,920,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,289.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $2,464,841. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

