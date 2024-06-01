Harvest Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 22,993.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 408,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,848 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at $34,807,503.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at $34,807,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,657 shares of company stock worth $28,479,689 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.62. 3,733,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,668,856. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.10 and a beta of 3.27. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

