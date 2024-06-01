Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 3,999 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.8% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,611 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after purchasing an additional 600,638 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $3,426,529,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,862,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,631,021,000 after purchasing an additional 385,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,972 shares of company stock valued at $31,444,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.90. 64,258,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,800,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.51. The company has a market cap of $269.76 billion, a PE ratio of 245.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

