Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 750 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3,480.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SDGR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

SDGR stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. 588,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,036. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.58. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

