Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Frontline by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Frontline by 477.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Price Performance

NYSE FRO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.33. 2,521,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,264. Frontline plc has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). Frontline had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

