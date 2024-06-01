Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Frontline by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Frontline by 477.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frontline Price Performance
NYSE FRO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.33. 2,521,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,264. Frontline plc has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Frontline
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.