Head to Head Contrast: TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

TScan Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TScan Therapeutics $14.81 million 30.51 -$89.22 million ($1.28) -6.68 Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.37 million ($1.06) -2.77

Profitability

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TScan Therapeutics. TScan Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acumen Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TScan Therapeutics -653.50% -61.13% -34.53% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -22.88% -20.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TScan Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TScan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

TScan Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.35%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 308.16%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than TScan Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats TScan Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. It also develops TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-203, and TSC-204, which are in Phase 1 clinical trial, for the treatment of solid tumors; and TSC-202 to treat solid tumors. In addition, the company develops vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has collaborations with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. To discover and develop novel TCR-T therapies; and Amgen Inc. to identify antigens recognized by T cells in patients with Crohn's disease using TargetScan, a proprietary target discovery platform. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

