Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) PT Lowered to $5.70

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $6.40 to $5.70 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MOMO. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hello Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.35.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 286,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 183,430 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,238,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 924,447 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hello Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,032,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,025,000 after purchasing an additional 159,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hello Group in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

