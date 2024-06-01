Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $157.98 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $157.98 million and $8,877.03 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.32 or 0.00006390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011395 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,729.99 or 0.99966846 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012001 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00115943 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.31637889 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $29,701.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.