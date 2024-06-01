Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $95.88 Million

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Heroes of Mavia has a total market cap of $95.88 million and approximately $13.77 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be bought for $3.04 or 0.00004497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Heroes of Mavia Profile

Heroes of Mavia’s launch date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 35,712,280.602598 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 3.0108867 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $16,126,736.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

