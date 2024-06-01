HI Trading Up 5.1% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, HI has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $242,562.31 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011264 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001309 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,710.69 or 0.99958592 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012021 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00116101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004040 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004962 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $223,115.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.