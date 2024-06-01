Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $200.61 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $134.43 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

