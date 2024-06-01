Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of HSON opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 0.62. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Mariner LLC owned 2.94% of Hudson Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.