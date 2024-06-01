Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $21.54 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note issued on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $21.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $21.49. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.35 per share.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HII. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $253.10 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $198.14 and a one year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,655,000 after purchasing an additional 672,353 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 171,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after purchasing an additional 124,685 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after purchasing an additional 88,671 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,652,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 250,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,032,000 after acquiring an additional 82,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

