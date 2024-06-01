ICON (ICX) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $219.54 million and $2.01 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges.
About ICON
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,001,192,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,192,736 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,001,182,131.601632. The last known price of ICON is 0.21870852 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,521,259.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
