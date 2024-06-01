iExec RLC One Day Volume Hits $10.10 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $3.44 or 0.00005096 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $249.14 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.43122374 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $18,889,948.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

